Silchar: In a major crackdown on drug trafficking, Cachar police on Tuesday seized drugs estimated to be worth Rs 14 crore and apprehended two persons from Sonai’s Kachudaram area.

Cachar SP Numal Mahatta said the market value of the seized narcotics is estimated to be around 14 crore. “Based on specific inputs, a raid was conducted in Kachudaram area under Sonai constituency on Tuesday midnight and 3 kg of heroin along with 5000 YABA tablets were recovered,” Mahatta said.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

Police conducted the raid at Tengrakhara village in Kachudharam Part-IV area and nabbed two persons in connection with the case. The arrested have been identified as Nazrul Haque Laskar and Itlas Haque laskar.

The senior official mentioned that the consignment was meant to be transported to neighbouring states as well.

Cachar SP mentioned that the two linkmen of the arrestees are absconding and police are making all efforts to nab them.

The operation was also facilitated by the 29 Assam Rifles who in a statement mentioned that the operation was based on the input obtained after interrogation of the culprits apprehended by the Jaliura Company of Radhanagar Batallion and Sonai PS on February 28 at Sadin Bazar, Sonai.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma lauded the efforts of Cachar Police as he took to Twitter saying, “In a huge recovery on Tuesday, @cacharpolice arrested two drug peddlers at Kachudaram and seized 3 kg Brown Sugar being transported from a neighbouring state. Much appreciated.”

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

#AssamAgainstDrugs



In a huge recovery on Tuesday, @cacharpolice arrested two drug peddlers at Kachudaram and seized 3 kg Brown Sugar being transported from a neighbouring state.



Much appreciated. @assampolice @DGPAssamPolice pic.twitter.com/8rFIoU4eDq — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) March 1, 2023

The seizure is the biggest in the area in recent times.

Also Read | Assam: Locals rue death of injured elephant trapped for 4 weeks

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









