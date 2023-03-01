Guwahati: The Assam government plans to protect and conserve natural water bodies and water channels in Guwahati to keep artificial floods in the capital city at bay.

In fact, chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said that the ongoing eviction drive at Silsako Beel would continue till all encroachments in the protected wetland are cleared.

Silsako Beel is a crucial reservoir for storm-water runoff from the city. The Assam government had in 2008 declared Silsako a protected water body thereby prohibiting construction and settlement in the wetland.

Sarma, while speaking to reporters here, said that the satellite images clearly indicate that the encroachments in the form of residential structures, offices and institutes in the protected area had taken place during 2009 and 2015.

“Before that the wetland area was free from any encroachment. Therefore, I have instructed the deputy commissioner, Kamrup (Metro) to take steps to immediately shift all institutions such as Hotel Ginger, OKD Institute of Social Change, the tennis court (at Chachal) and office of the Koch-Rajbongshi Sanmilani office from Silsako,” the chief minister said.

Sarma had on Tuesday informed that Assam would soon have the largest lake at Silsako. “A spectacular model of the proposed Silsako lake has been designed and it will add to the scenic grandeur and ease the perennial artificial flooding in Guwahati,” he had tweeted.

On the other hand, state housing and urban affairs minister Ashok Singhal carried out an aerial survey of various rivers and reservoirs in Guwahati, including Silsako Beel and different parts of the city on Wednesday.

The minister also inspected the work of Mission Flood Free Guwahati in various water channels of the city including Bharalu, Mora Bharalu, Basistha-Bahini rivers etc.

Speaking to reporters at the temporary helipad at Veterinary College grounds in Khanapara this morning, Singhal said the conservation of Silsako Beel, Deepor Beel and other reservoirs is of immense importance to protect Guwahati city from artificial flooding.

However, the water carrying capacity of these reservoirs has decreased due to the illegal encroachment of water channels like Bharalu and Bahini. “Therefore, measures will be taken to evict all such encroachments in collaboration with the revenue department in the interest of flood-free Guwahati,” he added.

The minister expressed concern over the widespread encroachment on rivers and reservoirs in the city and said every Guwahatian should take responsibility for keeping their city clean.

He said the problem of artificial flooding in the city would be solved naturally if the people were aware, did not throw garbage in the drains and opened the water channels.

Chairman of Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) Narayan Deka, Kamrup (Metropolitan) deputy commissioner Pallav Gopal Jha and Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) Commissioner Meghnidhi Dahal also participated in the aerial inspection.

Later, in conjunction with the ‘Mission Flood-Free Guwahati’, Singhal also inspected the desilting works in Rukminigaon and Dwarka Nagar areas of Guwahati.

In a measure to mitigate the artificial flooding, the department has ramped up the cleaning and desilting operation of all important storm drains, canals etc. of the city before the coming monsoon season.

Senior officials of the housing and urban affairs department were also accompanied by the minister during the inspection.

