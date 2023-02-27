Heroin worth Rs 8 crore seized in Guwahati, 3 arrested

Guwahati: Heroin worth Rs 8 crore was seized in Guwahati and three persons were arrested, police said on Monday.

Acting on a tip-off, two vehicles were intercepted in Nalapara in Basistha police station area on Sunday night and the drugs were seized, they said.

About 1.056 kg of heroin was being transported in 88 soap cases on these two vehicles. It is worth Rs 8 crore in the international market, they added.

Those arrested were identified as Abdul Rosid, Mujjamil Haque and Zamal Ali, police said.

A case was lodged and an investigation underway, they said.

