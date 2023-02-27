Guwahati: Heroin worth Rs 8 crore was seized in Guwahati and three persons were arrested, police said on Monday.
Acting on a tip-off, two vehicles were intercepted in Nalapara in Basistha police station area on Sunday night and the drugs were seized, they said.
About 1.056 kg of heroin was being transported in 88 soap cases on these two vehicles. It is worth Rs 8 crore in the international market, they added.
EASTMOJO PREMIUM
Help sustain honest journalism.
Those arrested were identified as Abdul Rosid, Mujjamil Haque and Zamal Ali, police said.
A case was lodged and an investigation underway, they said.
Also Read | Assam: Eviction drive to clear encroachment around Guwahati lake
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- National Science Day 2023: Check out all the details here
- Heroin worth Rs 8 crore seized in Guwahati, 3 arrested
- Boycott Bollywood calls baseless, films for entertainment: Ranbir Kapoor
- Assam: Author Srutimala Duara dies at 57 after battle with cancer
- Sitharman in Sikkim for Budget outreach; speaks on IT exemption issue
- 1st Bodoland Int’l Knowledge Festival begins in Kokrajhar