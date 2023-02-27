GUWAHATI: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said the decision to extend the territorial limit of Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) was a historic move that would further uplift the Bodo population and fulfill their hopes and aspirations.

The chief minister had, during his Republic Day address last month, announced the state government’s decision to include villages with over 80 percent of the Bodo population with BTR and that the merger would be done in accordance with the Bodo peace accord signed in 2020.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

Attending the 62nd annual conference of the Bodo Sahitya Sabha at Patgaon in Kokrajhar district on Sunday, Sarma lauded the role of Bodo Sahitya Sabha in enrichment of Bodo language and literature.

“Assamese culture has benefited immensely from the richness of Bodo art and literary tradition,” he said while adding that all necessary steps were being taken to ensure Bodo language is accorded its due status in the education sector.

Sarma further said that Bodo language would be introduced up to 12th standard in educational institutions and 10 colleges within BTR would be provincialised in the days to come, the cost of which would be borne by the government.

The chief minister also spoke about the contributions made by Bodofa Upendra Nath Brahma towards the overall uplift of the Bodo population.

Stressing on the role of knowledge and wisdom in enlightening the society, Sarma urged the Bodo Sahitya Sabha, the All Bodo Students Union and the BTR administration to do everything in their capacity to bring an educational revolution in the region.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

He also urged upon the Bodo Sahitya Sabha to prepare a comprehensive dictionary in Bodo language, while assuring necessary support from the government.

Bodo Sahitya Sabha president Taren Boro; chief executive of BTR Pramod Boro; Speaker of Assam Legislative Assembly Biswajit Daimary; Assam cabinet minister U.G. Brahma, along with a host of other dignitaries and guests were also present at the programme.

Earlier in the day, the chief minister also attended the open session of the 36th annual conference and the golden jubilee celebration of All Rabha Sahitya Sabha at Loharghat in Kamrup district.

Speaking at the event of All Rabha Sahitya Sabha, Sarma appealed to the members of the Rabha community to stay rooted to their identity, heritage and culture, while adding that a community cannot thrive by severing its ties with its roots.

The chief minister also stressed upon the need for an educational revolution among the members of the Rabha community so as to enable them to walk hand-in-hand with their counterparts from other communities.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

He further stated that an amount of Rs 2 crore would be granted by the government for the construction of a permanent office of All Rabha Sahitya Sabha.

Sarma also announced a grant of Rs 50 lakh to the All Rabha Sahitya Sabha so as to cover the expenses of 119 books published in relation to the annual conference.

MLAs Hemanga Thakuria and Prithviraj Rabha; chief executive of Rabha Autonomous Council Tankeswar Rabha, along with a host of other dignitaries and guests were also present at the event.

Also Read | Assam: Govt needs to take steps to check deforestation, say activists

Trending Stories









