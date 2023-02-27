Guwahati: Assam MLA Akhil Gogoi on Sunday condemned the arrest of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, alleging that it exposes the “hypocritical attitude” of the BJP.

He also urged opposition parties to raise their voice against such “fascist tendencies” in the country.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

Sisodia was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday evening in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped excise policy for 2021-22.

“I strongly condemn the arrest of Manish Sisodia and demand his immediate release. The arrests of leaders on the basis of fabricated evidences clearly exposes the barbaric character of BJP,” Gogoi said.

“… Arresting the leaders of other parties only shows the hypocritical attitude of the BJP,” the Raijor Dal president added.

Gogoi had worked closely with the Aam Aadmi Party’s founding leaders Arvind Kejriwal and Sisodia, among others, before entering active politics.

Also read | Crawling City: Guwahati and its never-ending traffic woes

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









