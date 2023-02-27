Assam CM meets Petroleum minister; discusses development issues

New Delhi: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday met Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and discussed ways to utilise the state’s natural resources for economic growth.

During the meeting, Puri assured Sarma that his ministry would do everything possible to make judicious use of the natural resources for the economic prosperity of Assam, according to an official release.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

See more Glad to meet Hon'ble Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Housing & Urban Affairs Shri @HardeepSPuri ji at his office in New Delhi.



Discussed ways to utilise our natural resources for economic growth & development of Assam. pic.twitter.com/uHEEtb6cZo — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) February 27, 2023

Sarma discussed with Puri ways to utilise Assam’s natural resources for the economic growth of the state, it added.

Also Read | Construction worker from Bihar injured in bomb blast in Manipur

Trending Stories









