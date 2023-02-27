New Delhi: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday met Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and discussed ways to utilise the state’s natural resources for economic growth.
During the meeting, Puri assured Sarma that his ministry would do everything possible to make judicious use of the natural resources for the economic prosperity of Assam, according to an official release.
Sarma discussed with Puri ways to utilise Assam’s natural resources for the economic growth of the state, it added.
Also Read | Construction worker from Bihar injured in bomb blast in Manipur
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Those wearing ‘hawai chappals’ should travel in ‘hawai jahaz’, says Modi
- Assam CM meets Petroleum minister; discusses development issues
- More rains forecast for parts of Northeast India this week
- Remarks against PM: SC extends interim bail of Cong’s Pawan Khera
- Nagaland Assembly polls: Over 73.65 pc voters exercise franchise till 3 pm
- Meghalaya elections: Voter turnout at nearly 64 pc till 3 pm