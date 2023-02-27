Assam CM meets Petroleum minister; discusses development issues
Assam CM (right) with Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri

New Delhi: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday met Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and discussed ways to utilise the state’s natural resources for economic growth.

During the meeting, Puri assured Sarma that his ministry would do everything possible to make judicious use of the natural resources for the economic prosperity of Assam, according to an official release.

Sarma discussed with Puri ways to utilise Assam’s natural resources for the economic growth of the state, it added.

