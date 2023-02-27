Assam: Author Srutimala Duara dies at 57 after battle with cancer

Guwahati: Noted author and academician Srutimala Duara died at a hospital in Guwahati on Monday following a prolonged battle with cancer, her family said.

She was 57, and survived by her husband, a son and a daughter.

An associate professor of English at the Handique College here, Duara was a prominent author, writing in both English and Assamese.

A pioneer of Indo-Anglian literature in Assam, she has authored two novels — ‘Travelling with Dreams’ and ‘Ashes in the Seas’, four collections of short stories and six anthologies of poetry in English.

She has also written a novel, ‘Pokhila Pakhir Rong’, seven books for children and two books of rhymes in Assamese.

Her other non-fiction books include the ‘Mindprints of Guwahati’, ‘European Rhapsody’, ‘Street Dogs’ Club’ and the latest ‘My Journey through Cancer’

A recipient of several laurels, Duara was also honoured with the Indian Women Achievers Award in Literature by the Asian Literary Society in 2021.

The North East Writers’ Forum, of which she was a member, condoled her death, describing it as a great loss for the literary field in the state.

Her last rites were performed at the Navagraha Crematorium here.

