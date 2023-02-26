Man killed in encounter a veteran criminal, clarifies Assam Police

Guwahati: Assam Police has denied allegations and dismissed reports of police “mistakenly identifying a person as a robber and killed him” during an encounter in the Udalguri district on Friday.

Issuing a clarification on Sunday, the state police said the deceased has been identified as Kenaram Basumutary, a surrendered NDFB cadre and a veteran criminal from Natun Panbari village in Orang.

“Basumatary was the prime accused in several armed robbery cases of similar modus operandi, including armed dacoity at Nalbari police station, armed robbery and firing at a police team from Roing police station (Arunachal Pradesh) and in an armed robbery of a petrol pump at Khliehriat police station (Meghalaya),” a statement issued by the CPRO, Assam Police said.

Reportedly, the family of the deceased has claimed that the person who died was Dimbeswar Basumatary and not Kenaram Basumatary.

In regard to the encounter, the police force said that based on specific inputs, an ambush was laid at number one Dhansirikhuti Daifang village under Rowta police station by Udalguri Police on February 24 to inhibit a planned robbery by veteran criminal Kenaram Basumatary.

“At about 10.30 am, two individuals arrived at the spot in a motorbike without a number plate. In pursuit of committing robbery, one of the individuals confronted the police team with a 7.65 mm pistol and fired upon the police team causing grievous injury to one sub-inspector and a constable,” the CPRO said in the statement.

“Having come under continuous fire, in self-defence, the police team retaliated and as a result, one of the accused sustained bullet injuries. The police thereafter found a 7.65 mm pistol, two rounds of 7.65 live ammunition, one bullet head and one empty case from the deceased. The second individual fled the scene in the motorbike,” the police statement said

“Immediately, the injured policemen and the accused were shifted to the nearest hospital but the accused person was declared brought dead,” it said.

The injured sub-inspector was critical and was referred to Guwahati Medical College and Hospital. “There he underwent surgery and a 7.65 mm bullet was surgically extracted from his right hand and seized,” it added.

In this regard, a case (number 61/2023 under Sections 398/353/333/326/307 of IPC read with 25(1A)/27 of the Arms Act, has been registered at Rowta police station.

With regard to the accused person declared dead, the family of Kenaram Basumutary has identified and claimed the body.

“The body was handed over with a written receipt of the mother of the deceased in presence of two witnesses after the inquest and post mortem was conducted by following proper procedure,” the police statement said.

His last rites were conducted in Natun Panbari, Orang late evening by his family on Friday.

Notably, Basumatary has been arrested in several cases leading to the recovery of cash proceeds of crime and arms.

Meanwhile, the family of Dimbeswar Muchahary (who the family claims to be deceased and not Kenaram) has written for the exhumation of the body of the deceased under the supervision of a magistrate.

“We have forwarded the written request and with the receipt of a positive magisterial order, the exhumation may be conducted. Following this on receipt of a court order, DNA profiling may be done to verify the claim regarding the identity of the deceased,” the police statement said.

Asked about the case by mediapersons on Sunday, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “It was a police encounter and two policemen were also injured. But if somebody thinks it is a fake encounter, then I can order an inquiry.”

