Diphu (Assam): The police have seized four packets of morphine estimated to cost over Rs five crore from a vehicle coming from Nagaland and arrested two persons in this connection on Saturday in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district.
Acting on a tip-off, the police conducted search operations of vehicles at Dillai Gate under Bokajan police station of the district and stopped a vehicle coming from Dimapur, a police official said.
EASTMOJO PREMIUM
Help sustain honest journalism.
During the search, four polythene packets of morphine weighing 2.13 kg were found concealed inside the door on the driver’s side, a police official said.
The police arrested the driver of the vehicle and another person hailing from West Bengal.
Also Read | Assam: Dibrugarh police comes clean on car lifter’s killing
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Black N White: Quirky, thrilling & peppered with gritty narrative
- Meghalaya: Crossing rivers, trekking for hours officials reach polling booths
- How Sri Lanka sleepwalked over a debt cliff
- Assam: Morphine worth over Rs 5 crore seized
- Will not discard trams, Bengal govt says on 150 years of service
- Holidays in hell: why tourists visit Ukraine’s warzones