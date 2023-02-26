Assam: Morphine worth over Rs 5 crore seized
Morphine dealers arrested

Diphu (Assam): The police have seized four packets of morphine estimated to cost over Rs five crore from a vehicle coming from Nagaland and arrested two persons in this connection on Saturday in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district.

Acting on a tip-off, the police conducted search operations of vehicles at Dillai Gate under Bokajan police station of the district and stopped a vehicle coming from Dimapur, a police official said.

During the search, four polythene packets of morphine weighing 2.13 kg were found concealed inside the door on the driver’s side, a police official said.

The police arrested the driver of the vehicle and another person hailing from West Bengal.

