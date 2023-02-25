Doomdooma: In an effort to come clean on the killing of dreaded vehicle lifter Santosh Jaiswal, Dibrugarh district’s Superintendent of Police Shwetank Mishra said the car lifter was shot at when he opened fire on the police team.

Santosh Jaiswal was shot dead by Dibrugarh police during an encounter in Sonari in Charaideo district on February 19.

Issuing a statement on the killing of Santosh Jaiswal, Dibrugarh SP Shwetank Mishra said that the vehicle lifter was shot at as he opened fire on the police team.

Giving an account of the incident, Mishra said, “On February 19, police received credible information at 3.30 pm regarding the presence of Santosh Jaiswal, son of Ajay Jaiswal of Dangpora Chariali, at his residence along with two unknown accomplices.”

“Based on the information of his presence, IC Borbam along with IC Bamunbari and staff proceeded towards the house of Santosh Jaisawal situated at Dangpara Chariali. On the way, they received information that he was actually hiding in the house of his father-in-law located at Komarchuk in Sesa Satra in Charaideo district. The team immediately proceeded to the location without any delay so that he doesn’t get any chance to abscond again,” Mishra added.

The police official said, “Around 4.40 pm, as the police team entered the village and tried to locate the house, the accused tried to flee. On being chased by the police team, Santosh opened fire on the team.”

Left with no other option and to save life and government property, police opened fire on Jaiswal, he added.

He was immediately taken to the Assam Medical College and Hospital for treatment but the doctor on duty declared him brought dead, Mishra said.

Police have also claimed that they recovered a Pulsar 180 motorcycle from the house where Santosh Jaiswal was hiding and is reported to be a stolen bike.

The search team also recovered one 7.62 mm pistol, one magazine, five rounds of live ammunition and one blank 7.62 mm cartridge, from the house.

