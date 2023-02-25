Tezpur/ Rangia: A senior Army officer detained from Tezpur-based 4 Corps in Assam’s Sonitpur district was brought to Guwahati for questioning in connection with a suspected murder case, a police officer said on Saturday.
The official, identified as Lieutenant Colonel Amarinder Singh Walia, a Public Relations Officer, was arrested in connection to the murder of a woman whose body was found in Kamrup district’s Changsari on February 15.
A team of Kamrup Police picked up the officer from the Army’s 4 Corps base in Mission Chariali area of Tezpur on Friday night.
It has been reported that the accused was in a long-term relationship with the victim, who has been identified as 36-year-old Tamil Nadu native Bandana Shri. Her remains were found dumped in a bag near the NH-31.
Meanwhile, a 4-year-old child, believed to be the deceased’s daughter, has been rescued in Howrah, Kamrup Superintendent of police Hitesh Roy told EastMojo.
Walia is undergoing interrogation at the police station in North Guwahati.
This is a developing story.
