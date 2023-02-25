Arunachal police arrest 3 cadres of Naga rebel outfit in Tinsukia

Tinsukia: In a joint operation, Tinsukia police and the special task force of Arunachal Police arrested three cadres of ENNG (Eastern Naga National Government), a rebel outfit from Arunachal Pradesh, from the heart of Assam’s Tinsukia town on Friday evening.

The accused have been identified as Aehon Ngodam (40), Awany Ngodam (32) and Hongam Ngodam (20).

The development came 48 hours after Arunachal Police busted a camp of ENNG outfit near the India-Myanmar border in Changlang district and recovered a cache of arms and ammunition.

Security forces have recovered a .32 mm pistol, two magazines and several rounds of live ammunition from the trio

Confirming the development, superintendent of Tinsukia police Abhijit Gurav said a joint operation was launched along with the STF of Arunachal Police during which three active cadres of ENNG were apprehended from SKF police point in Tinsukia town.

“Security forces have recovered a .32 mm pistol, two magazines and several rounds of live ammunition from the trio,” he added.

The ENNG, which was formed in January 2016, is active in Tirap, Changlang and Longding districts of Arunachal Pradesh. When it was formed, the group accused other Naga rebel groups of failing the people because they were not able to find a final solution to the Naga political issue even after many decades.

Talking to this correspondent, superintendent of Changlang police Mihin Gambo said three ENNG cadres were arrested with the help of Tinsukia police.

“As per information available, the cadres were planning to move to Nagaland due to relentless operations being conducted against the outfit in eastern Arunachal’s district,” Gambo said.

“The cadres were using Tinsukia as a transit route and were nabbed.” Gambo said the cadres are yet to be subjected to interrogation after which more details will be unearthed.

