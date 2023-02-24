Guwahati: In a development that augurs well for youths in Assam and their employability, the outgoing students of North East Skill Centre (NESC) here have secured placements in reputed organisations across the country and overseas.

Assam skill, employment and entrepreneurship department (SEED) minister Jayanta Malla Baruah held an interactive session with the outgoing students of NESC at the Assam Skill Development Mission office here on Friday.

Addressing the students to further inspire and motivate them, the minister said, “We aim to make the students eligible and facilitate them to earn their livelihood and it is indeed a pride that 95 per cent of the outgoing students of NESC have been able to get placements in both national and international platforms.”

He also stated that the government was working hard to produce more skilled people in different sectors and initiatives like signing MoUs between the government of Assam and Taj, Larsen and Toubro (L&T) and Tata on the hospitality sector, construction workers and polytechnic colleges respectively.

Baruah also mentioned the upcoming Assam Skill University which intends to provide more employment opportunities for skill-based education.

Notably, the North East Skill Centre set up by Assam Skill Development Mission (ASDM) under the aegis of skill, employment and entrepreneurship department, is one of a kind skill training institute in Northeast India.

An initiative of the Assam government with international collaboration (Singapore government), the skill centre is providing international standard skill training in the four job roles – beauty and wellness, retail services, food and beverage service and hospitality – housekeeping to the aspiring students since 2019 to make the youth skilled, groomed and competent individuals meet the industry requirements not only for national but for the international market as well.

It has been observed that NESC has achieved placement of more than 90 per cent for its candidates from the first two batches in leading hotels and brands all over the country as well as overseas.

The event was also attended by Assam principal secretary, SEED, Dr B Kalyan Chakravarthy; Mission Director, Assam Skill Development Mission Ankur Jain; regional passport officer Cherakung Zeliang and many other distinguished dignitaries.

