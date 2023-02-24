Guwahati: Under India’s presidency of the G20, Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati is working actively to make a major contribution in building a sustainable future.

As a part of the G20 initiatives, IIT Guwahati innovators have constructed a 3D printed security post using a special M40 grade sustainable concrete containing industrial wastes, fibers, and chemical admixtures.

A team of Dodda Srinivas, Dhrutiman Dey, and Akshay Sahu started a startup Stratify 3D Pvt. Ltd. under the mentorship of Dr. Biranchi Panda, Assistant Professor, IIT Guwahati and developed this digital technology in line with PM Modi’s vision of Aatma Nirbhar Bharat.

This automated and innovative technology developed at IIT Guwahati is ready to provide customised houses in India in less construction time with controlled quality.

The security post was built in collaboration with the institute’s infrastructure, planning and management team and is claimed to be sustainable in terms of construction practice and material composition.

The 3D security post has a carpet area of 85 sq. ft. and consists of 56 modules. For the first time, the team printed custom-designed tetrahedron modules having overhang features of 22 degrees and embossed features up to 40 mm.

In order to print the overhanging features, a special sustainable concrete mix design (patent pending) was prepared with different combinations of accelerator and retarder that meet the demanding rheological and mechanical performance requirements of 3D printed structure. The modules were printed using an automated concrete 3D printer in 15 hours and later assembled on-site using a special bonding agent.

Speaking about the unique features of this 3D printed security post, Dr. Biranchi Panda, Assistant Professor of Mechanical Department at IIT Guwahati, said, “In this project, we addressed the aesthetic potential of digital construction technology while utilising sustainable construction materials. Material and surface texture demonstrate the remarkable aesthetic possibilities of concrete printing technology used for the security post-construction.”

The world is witnessing transformative trends of demographic transitions and technological changes such as Industry 4.0, that will facilitate improvements in productivity, efficiency and economic benefits. However, research focusing on the practices of Industry 4.0 applications and circular economy in the construction sector is scant.

The construction sector represents 13% of the GDP and produces approximately 40% of total carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions. Emerging technologies such as 3D printing play a vital role in achieving a circular construction economy. This required integration of new sustainable materials derived from industrial wastes with multi-functionality properties.

Speaking about Industry 4.0 as a priority of G20 under India’s presidency, Prof. Parameswar K. Iyer, officiating director, IIT Guwahati, said, “As technology advances, it is essential that India’s youth be prepared to compete on a global scale. The tech industry can play a crucial role in preparing India’s youth for global competition by providing industry-academia collaboration, and entrepreneurial support. Advancements in technologies such as ‘additive manufacturing’, also known as 3D printing, using sustainable and locally available resources enables new location-specific designs and modern economical structures.”

This 3D-printed security post’s on-site assembly and technology demonstration was also showcased during the Y20 Inception Meet at IIT Guwahati. The post was then formally handed over to the security personnel to start its operation in presence of Prof. Parameswar K. Iyer, officiating director, IIT Guwahati; Superintendent Engineer Col. L.K. Singh (Retd.); Associate Dean IPM K.D. Singh; Dr. Biranchi Panda, Assistant Professor, IIT Guwahati, and Stratify 3D Team.

The Y20 Inception Meet hosted by the Institute brought together young leaders from around the world to discuss the future of manufacturing and the role of technology in shaping the industry. Aligning with this, IIT Guwahati is working on multiple R&D projects to ensure natural assets can deliver their full economic potential on a sustainable basis.

