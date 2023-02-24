Five killed as vehicle hits tree in Assam
Representational Image

Tezpur (Assam): Five people were killed as a vehicle overturned after hitting a roadside tree in Assam’s Sonitpur district on Friday, police said.

The accident took place when the five occupants of the car were on their way to Tezpur from Balipara.

The five people, all in the age group of 25-30 years, died on the spot, a police officer said.

EASTMOJO PREMIUM
Help sustain honest journalism.

SUBSCRIBE HERE

They were identified as Akashdeep Bora, Bidyut Nath, Bhaikon Patangia, Dwipen Bora and Biswajit Saikia, he added.

The bodies were sent to Kanaklata Civil Hospital for post-mortem examination.

Also read | Bodoland to be gateway of South East Asia: BTC Chief Pramod Boro

Trending Stories

Latest Stories

Leave a comment

Leave a comment