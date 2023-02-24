Tezpur (Assam): Five people were killed as a vehicle overturned after hitting a roadside tree in Assam’s Sonitpur district on Friday, police said.

The accident took place when the five occupants of the car were on their way to Tezpur from Balipara.

The five people, all in the age group of 25-30 years, died on the spot, a police officer said.

They were identified as Akashdeep Bora, Bidyut Nath, Bhaikon Patangia, Dwipen Bora and Biswajit Saikia, he added.

The bodies were sent to Kanaklata Civil Hospital for post-mortem examination.

