Guwahati: The Indian Army is experiencing a significant boost in air defence and capability development along the Northern Borders with the establishment of the first Medium Range Surface to Air Missile (MRSAM) Regiment in the Eastern Theatre.

The regiment has been equipped with the MRSAM Weapon System, which was indigenously developed by the Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO).

The MRSAM Weapon System, also known as the ‘Abhra’ Weapon System, is a state-of-the-art medium-range air defence system that is the result of a joint venture between DRDO and Israeli Aerospace Industries (IAI), with active participation from Indian public and private defence industry partners, including MSMEs.

The MRSAM weapon system is capable of providing air defence against a vast array of aerial targets such as fighter aircraft, UAVs, helicopters, and sub- and supersonic missiles. It can engage multiple targets simultaneously, making it an impressive addition to India’s air defence capabilities.

During his first visit to the MRSAM Regiment, Lt. Gen. RP Kalita, PVSM, UYSM, AVSM, SM, VSM, the GOC-in-C of the Eastern Command, emphasized that India’s significant strides towards indigenization in the defence sector would soon enable the country to become self-reliant in defence manufacturing, aligning with the national goal of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

