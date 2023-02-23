Assam doctor assaulted by youths following social media post

Dibrugarh: A doctor doing his internship at a hospital in Majuli was assaulted at his residence allegedly by two youths here in Assam’s Dibrugarh district over a social media post, police said on Wednesday.

The doctor, identified as Geetartha Saikia, suffered injuries on his head, ear and other parts of the body and is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital here.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

He was assaulted in connection with a Facebook post, Dibrugarh Additional Superintendent of Police (HQ) Bitul Chetia said, without divulging the content of the post.

A case was registered at Gabarupathar police outpost and investigations are on, he said adding that no arrests were made.

In the FIR lodged by Saikia’s family on Tuesday, it was alleged that two youths had come to their house asking for the doctor on Monday night and when he came out, they beat him up seriously injuring him.

Saikia is also a singer and had recently released a song on YouTube.

Also Read | Assam: DVAC officials arrest South Salmara circle officer for bribery

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









