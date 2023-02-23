Guwahati: The Assam Cabinet on Wednesday approved guidelines for granting ‘Right of Way’ (RoW) to telecommunication infrastructure in the state to facilitate speedy rollout of 5G.

“Under these guidelines, a single window clearance system will be adopted for 5G RoW application with deemed approval. Assam RoW portal will be integrated with Central Gatoshaakti Sanchar Portal for 5G purposes,” state tourism minister Jayanta Malla Baruah said after the cabinet meeting.

“There will be provision for using street infrastructure for the deployment of small cells, overground telecommunication cable. There will also be provision for the deployment of poles for installation of small cells of overground telecommunication cable,” Baruah said.

“The structure of fees for various components of RoW and revenue sharing pattern amongst stakeholders line DITEC, DeGS, street infrastructure provider will be fixed by the state government,” the minister added.

The cabinet also approved the revival of the Assam Flying Club for the benefit of aspiring commercial pilots of the state. “The Assam flying club will be reconstituted as Assam flying club Society under the Society Registration Act, 1860,” the minister said.

The cabinet also decided to re-engage 17 employees of Hindustan Paper Corporation (HPC) in different government departments as per their qualifications by condoning the upper age limit and taking up a special recruitment drive from the list submitted by the association of ex-employees and ex-workers union of HPCL.

The cabinet also gave its nod to Assam Public Safety (Measures) Enforcement Bill, 2023 to improve public safety in the state. “This will ensure the safety of citizens by mandating the use of surveillance equipment like CCTV etc in spaces that see congregations of people by owners of such places,” Baruah said.

“After this, every owner, manager or person running an establishment/ residential building (above G+2) will have to implement public safety measures within six months from the date of commencement of this Act or before the next date of renewal of license in case of business establishments. CCTV surveillance cameras will have a provision for storage of video footage for 30 days,” he said.

It gave its go head for the release of Rs 361.42 crore to the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) as the second instalment for the year 2022-23 for its overall development.



The council of ministers also approved raising a loan of Rs 414.42 crore from NABARD that includes Rs 223.80 crore for 1000 model anganwadi centres in 35 districts, Rs 160.69 crore for three rural road projects in two districts and Rs 29.91 crore for 39 soil conservation and water harvesting projects in 20 districts, the minister said.

The cabinet also allowed the reservation of two PG (Post Graduate) seats in seven departments for doctors working in State Health Service. These departments are: Anatomy, Physiology, Biochemistry, Forensic medicine, Pharmacology, Microbiology and Community Medicine.

“The government will bring an amendment to the Medical Colleges of Assam (Regulation of Admission into Post Graduate Degree and Diploma Courses) rules 2021 to incentivize PG medical students to pursue pre and para-clinical subjects,” the minister said.

The cabinet also gave its nod for an amendment to the Assam Science and Technology University (ASTU) Act, 2009 for the efficient functioning of Assam Science and Technology University (ASTU) and the optimum use of resources.

“From now Assam Engineering College, Guwahati will be a constituency college of AITU which will improve the teaching and research facilities of the college,” the minister said.

The cabinet also okayed the proposal for an amendment to Engineering Service Recruitment Board (ESRB). “Under this amendment, an academic administrative person of eminence will be nominated as chairman of the Board by the state government. Two principals from existing engineering colleges will be nominated as members. Two experts in the specified discipline for which the interview is held will be nominated by the state government. The director of technical education (DTE) will be the member-secretary of the board,” Baruah said.

It also sanctioned Rs 270 crore as grant-in-aid for the Chief Minister Samagra Gramya Unnayan Yojana for paddy procurement by Assam Food and Civil Supplies Corporation Limited in an uninterrupted manner and to implement the Amrit Sarovar Mission which is aimed at developing and rejuvenating at least 75 water bodies in each district, the minister added.

