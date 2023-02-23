Assam animal husbandry dept to be revamped, made competent like health dept: CM

Guwahati: The Assam government is planning to revamp the state animal husbandry and veterinary department on the lines of the health and family welfare department in order to make it competent.

Making the announcement after handing over appointment letters to 210 candidates from various departments of Assam such as fishery, animal husbandry and veterinary, industries and public health engineering (PHE), chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said new posts for veterinary officers would be created to cater to the treatment requirements of the livestock population of the state.

Speaking on the occasion, Sarma said providing appointments to the qualified and competent youth of the state was another step towards increasing and promoting public service in the fishery, animal husbandry and veterinary sectors of the state.

Stating that fishery, animal husbandry and veterinary are important sectors that have the potential to expedite the growth trajectory of the state, Sarma said the state government was taking several steps to infuse greater momentum in these sectors.

The chief minister further said the government was working to revamp the animal husbandry and veterinary department to make it as competent as the health and family welfare department.

Sarma asked the newly recruited officers to render their services dedicatedly and establish special rapport with the people of their place of postings.

Stressing the need for role models in society, the chief minister said good dedication and decorum on the part of the newly recruited officers would go a long way in nurturing the young generation in conformity with the requirements of society.

Expressing satisfaction with the new appointments, the chief minister said that his government was progressing well in fulfilling its commitment of giving one lakh government jobs to the youth.

State minister for agriculture, animal husbandry and veterinary Atul Bora and minister for fisheries, Parimal Suklabaidya also spoke on the occasion

The meeting held at Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra here on Wednesday was attended among others by Assam power and cooperation minister Nandita Garlosa, state revenue minister Jogen Mohan, state industries and commerce minister Bimal Bora, and commissioner and secretary to animal husbandry and veterinary department Manish Thakur.

It may be noted that chief minister Sarma presented appointment letters to 161 veterinary officers and 32 fisheries development officers. Moreover, 13 appointment letters were given to officers of the industries and commerce department and four to officers of the public health engineering (PHE) department.

