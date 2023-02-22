Gulab Chand Kataria to be sworn in as Assam guv on Wednesday

Guwahati: Assam Governor-designate Gulab Chand Kataria and his wife Anita Kataria were accorded a warm welcome by several cabinet ministers of the state on his arrival here.

Seventy-eight-year-old Kataria will be sworn in as the 31st governor of the state on Wednesday at Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

State ministers Chandra Mohan Patowary, Atul Bora, Ranjit Das, U G Brahma, Bimal Bora, along with Chief Secretary Pawan Kumar Barthakur, Guwahati Commissioner of Police Diganta Barah and BJP state president Bhabesh Kalita greeted Kataria at the airport.

He later drove to Raj Bhavan, where officers and staff made arrangements to welcome the new governor.

Kataria, a resident of Udaipur in Rajasthan, succeeded professor Jagdish Mukhi, who demitted office on Sunday after completing his term.

Prior to his appointment as the governor, he had served as the home minister of Rajasthan and a leader of opposition in the state assembly there.

Also Read | Assam and its CM, determined to end the menace of child marriage

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









