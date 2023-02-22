Silchar: A man was reportedly stabbed to death by his wife in Meherpur Kabiura area of Southern Assam’s Silchar district on Tuesday.
As per police, the deceased has been identified as Farmin Uddin, who was allegedly stabbed to death by his wife Mappi Begum, who later went to the police station in Silchar and surrendered herself.
Cachar Superintendent of Police Numal Mahatta said the police was informed by the Silchar Medical College, after an injured Farmin reached the hospital for treatment of his injuries.
“There were severe cuts on his body, which led to his death within hours after the incident. Our officials found the wife also at SMCH and arrested her,” Mahatta said.
During preliminary investigation, the police found that Farmin, who was an auto-rickshaw driver by profession, had first attacked his wife, who then charged at him in self-defense and stabbed him with scissors.
Police said the wife has confessed to her crime and a case has been registered under relevant sections of the IPC.
EASTMOJO PREMIUM
Help sustain honest journalism.
While the couple hailed from Lala in Hailakandi district, they had been living in a rented house in Meherpur Kabiura area for a long time.
Also Read | Noonmati double murder case: Husband’s body parts recovered from Dawki
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Courier services from Tripura hit sans cargo ops at Agartala airport
- Assam: DVAC officials arrest South Salmara circle officer for bribery
- Assam: Man stabbed to death by wife in Silchar
- Nagaland 2023: Is PM Modi’s last-minute visit a BJP masterstroke?
- Cong-led alliance to form next govt at Centre: Kharge in Nagaland
- BTS’ Jimin’s ‘Face’ album release date out. Check details