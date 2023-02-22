Guwahati: A man was killed on Tuesday allegedly by his wife and paramour in Udalguri district of Assam, police said.
According to a senior police officer, the incident took place at Kacharital village in Kalaigaon area of the district.
“The wife informed the neighbours in the morning that her husband, who was an alcoholic, died at night after falling off the bed. As villagers were preparing for the cremation, they noticed injury marks on the body,” the officer said.
Immediately, they informed the police, and a team reached the spot for investigation, he stated.
“During interrogation, the wife confessed that she and her lover killed the husband. We have arrested both the accused,” the senior officer said.
The deceased has been identified as Pradip Rabha.
