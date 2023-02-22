Assam: DVAC officials arrest South Salmara circle officer for bribery

Guwahati: A complaint was received at this Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, Assam, alleging that Md. Abu Taleb Miah, Lat Mondal of the Office of the Circle Officer, South Salmara Revenue Circle, South Salmara district had demanded Rs 21,000 as a bribe from the complainant for processing the mutation of his land through RTPS.

Unwilling to pay the bribe, the complainant approached this Directorate for taking necessary legal action against the above-mentioned public servant.

Accordingly, a trap was laid on January 22, by a team from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Assam, in the Office of the Circle Officer, South Salmara Revenue Circle, District- South Salmara. Md. Abu Taleb Miah, Lat Mondal was caught red-handed at 12:55 PM, immediately after he accepted Rs. 13,000/- (thirteen thousand only) as a part of the demanded bribe.

The bribe money has been recovered from his possession and has accordingly been seized in presence of independent witnesses. Subsequently, he has been arrested by the team after getting sufficient evidence, police said.

In this connection, a case has been registered in ACB Police Station on 22/2/2023 vide ACB P.S. Case No. 04/2023 under Section 7(a) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018) against Md. Abu Taleb Miah.

Necessary legal follow-up action is underway.

