Dibrugarh: Red Shield Division under the aegis of Spear Corps along with Oil India Limited, Duliajan and in support of the government of Assam conducted the Closing Ceremony for the 18th Edition of Capt Jintu Gogoi, Vir Chakra Memorial Football Tournament at Nehru Maidan, Duliajan in Dibrugarh District.

The event was graced by S P Deka, Executive Director, Engineering Services, OIL and Brig Kirpal Singh Gill, Bar to Sena Medal, Commander 73 Mountain Brigade in the presence of proud parents of the Braveheart Hony Flying Officer Thagiram Gogoi and Mrs Dulu Prabha Gogoi, Mr Ganeshan, Chief General Manager HR, ONGC, Nazira, Mr Aftab Ahmed Mallick, Manager, SBI and Mr Mintu Handique, General Manager, NRL, Golaghat.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

The mesmerising event was attended by over 20,000 audiences comprising sponsors, media houses, influencers/ bloggers of Assam and the local populace of Upper Assam.

The event was full of exciting and dynamic performances that included performances of the Local Band, Military Jazz and Pipe Band, Bhangra, Unarmed Combat and performance by local kids.

The finale of the tournament was won by 11 Stars Bongaigaon against OIL FC with a score of 4 – 2 in a tie-breaker as the full-time match ended in a 1 – 1 score.

Sudhan Bari of OIL FC is adjudged with Golden Ball, Semin Thang Haokip of 11 Stars Bongaigaon is adjudged with Golden Boot and Golden Glove is given to Ganesh Boro of 11 Stars Bongaigaon.

Winners received prize money of Rs.8 lakh along with the trophy and runners-up received prize money of Rs.5 lakh along with the trophy.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The tournament witnessed the trophies unveiling ceremony on 1st February 2023 at Dibrugarh, followed by a trophy tour in five districts of Upper Assam from 2nd February to 10th February.

The trophies also were taken to the hometown of the Braveheart in Khumtai, Golaghat where blessings for the tournament were taken from Captain Jintu Gogoi’s parents.

The tournament was played from 15 to 21 February at four venues simultaneously at Duliajan, Dibrugarh, Tinsukia and Digboi with 24 teams from 8 states of North East.

Also Read | Guwahati to host maiden IPL matches

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









