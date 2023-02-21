GUWAHATI: In another breakthrough in the Noonmati double murder case, a special team of Guwahati Police recovered some of the remains of Amarjyoti Dey from Dawki Road in Meghalaya on Tuesday.

Amarjyoti Dey was murdered by his wife Bandana Kalita, and his body was disposed of on Dawki Road on August 18, 2022.

“Our special team recovered several missing parts of the remains of deceased Amarjyoti Dey from Meghalaya. The police team launched a search operation in the morning hours based on the confession made by the three accused and recovered the missing parts of the Amarjyoti’s body including hands and legs in deep gorges located at Dawki,” said a senior official of Guwahati Police.

“The police also recovered the backbone of the Amarjyoti along with a T-shirt from another place in Dawki,” the official said.

The prime accused of the cold-blooded murder, Bandana Kalita, suddenly fell ill while she was taken to Dawki in Meghalaya to search for the missing parts of her husband and mother-in-law’s bodies.

Later, she was brought back to Guwahati for a check-up at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

On August 17, 2022, Bandana killed her husband Amarjyoti Dey when he was at his flat No 11 of Amrawati Apartments, MT Road, Narengi.

The flat was shared by Amarjyoti with Bandana.

Bandana, along with her partners in crime, Dhonti and Arup, attacked Amarjyoti with a rod and he succumbed to the attack. The body was then chopped into five pieces.

On August 18, 2022, at around 3 am, again using the Hyundai Accent of Dhonti, the body parts which were wrapped into two plastic sheets were disposed of on Dawki Road at Meghalaya.

Earlier, on July 25, 2022, Bandana killed her mother-in-law Shankari Dey (62) at her flat No 6 of Jogamaya Enclave, Chitrabon Path, Zoo Road Tiniali, when she was sitting on the sofa.

Bandana using a pillow smothered her while his friend Arup Deka held her legs and on account of lack of breathlessness, Shankari Dey expired.

Shankari Dey was a retired employee of Assam Power Distribution Company Ltd 9APDCL).

After the murder, Bandana put a “belna” under the head of Sankari Dey and cut her head off using a dao. Arup Deka then cut off the hands of the woman. The body was chopped into three pieces.

Another accomplice Dhonti Deka, who was nearby, brought polythene to put her body.

The next morning (July 27) at around 3 am, the three of them left for Meghalaya in Dhonti’s Hyundai Accent vehicle and at 10 am the body parts were wrapped in a blanket and plastic sheets and thrown at a deep gorge located at Alieangriat village under Sohra police station of Meghalaya. The head, one hand, one dao and the “belna” were also disposed of at different locations.

Bandana Kalita is a Gold gym trainer, currently working at Pump Muscle Gym, Bonda.

Two co-accused have been identified as Dhanti Deka and Arup Deka.

Dhanti Deka (32) is the son of Ramesh Deka of Sashan Basti, Narengi, and Kenduguri. He is a tourist cab driver.

Arup Deka (27) son of Kailash Deka, near Ferry Land High School, Checkgate, Khanapara. He is a vegetable seller and history of working in a coal mine in Meghalaya.

Arup got married two days before his arrest and his reception was on Tuesday.

All three accused are now under the custody of the city police. An investigation is on.

