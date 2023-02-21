Silchar: A 21-year-old youth from southern Assam’s Hailakandi district died in a tragic road accident on Sunday morning in Bengaluru.

The deceased, identified as Kamil Ahmed Mazumder, hailed from Chiparsangan (Part-II) in Hailakandi. He was working as a delivery agent with the food delivery company Zomato in Bengaluru.

Sources said Kamil was hit by a bus in Bengaluru early on Sunday morning when he was riding a two-wheeler to deliver an order. He died on the spot and the body was later sent to a hospital by police for post-mortem.

The body is expected to reach his native place on Tuesday, the sources said.

Family members said Kamil and his elder brother had gone to Bengaluru around three years ago to earn money for their 60-year-old father Abdul Rahim Mazumder’s treatment. The sexagenarian has been suffering from paralysis for the past one to two years. Both Kamil and his brother used to send money home every month for Abdul’s treatment as their family’s financial condition is very weak, they said.

The news of Kamil’s tragic death has descended a pall of gloom on the village. Locals have expressed deep sorrow over the demise and conveyed their condolences to the bereaved family members.

At least nine persons (including Kamil Ahmed Mazumder) of Barak Valley have died in different states in the past one year. On January 4, 2023, a youth of Cachar district’s Katigorah – Nibashish Paul – was murdered in Bengaluru. A 40-year-old man from Karimganj district, Jahar Jyoti Deb was killed in a road accident in New Delhi on November 18, 2022.

A 25-year-old youth of Cachar district Munna Goala died under mysterious circumstances in Bengaluru on October 25, 2022. His severed head and other body parts were found on a railway track in that state. Almas Uddin, a 26-year-old man from West Lakhipur in Karimganj district, was killed in a road mishap in Mizoram on October 17, 2022. Almas used to work as a JCB driver in Mizoram’s Mamit district.

A 20-year-old youth Suhel Ahmed of Katanpur under Jherjheri GP under Patharkandi assembly constituency in Karimganj district died in a road accident in Bengaluru in September last year.

A youth of Maguracherra under Ratabari assembly constituency in Karimganj district Yusuf Ali died under mysterious circumstances at a hospital in Bengaluru in August last year.

A 25-year-old youth of Hailakandi district Saidul Rahman Laskar died after falling from a five-storey building in Bengaluru in July last year. A man of Katagaon, Rajyeshwarpur, Part-VII in Lala in Hailakandi district Abul Mansoor Laskar (28), who was a mechanical engineer by profession, died in gas a cylinder blast in Bengaluru in February last year.

