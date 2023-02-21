Guwahati: In a “biggest” drug haul in Assam, over 4 kg of heroin was seized in Karbi Anglong district and two people were apprehended, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Monday.
The value of contraband in the international market is estimated to be over Rs 25 crore, a senior police officer said.
Hailing the Assam police, the chief minister tweeted, “In the biggest haul so far @karbianglongpol intercepted a truck coming from a neighbouring state at Khatkhati and seized 4.109 kg heroin with the help of Assam Police Dog Squad & C-20 CRPF.”
EASTMOJO PREMIUM
Help sustain honest journalism.
According to Karbi Anglong police, the vehicle was intercepted on Sunday night after getting a tip-off.
Taking to Twitter, Karbi Anglong police said, “A truck was intercepted and our sniffer warrior “Danny” of Assam Police Dog Squad, sniffed out 4.109 kg of suspected heroin.
Two persons have been apprehended in this connection, police said.
Also read | Assam: AAI employees learn to relax and de-stress from routine work
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Assam youth killed in road accident in Bengaluru
- Arunachal doctor bags award at Kolkata Literary Carnival
- Meghalaya 2023: TMC’s Mahua Moitra urges people to vote for development
- Assam: Heroin worth Rs 25 cr seized in Karbi Anglong, 2 held
- Unsung heroes of Arunachal to find place in school syllabus: CM
- Ganga Vilas reaches Guwahati with 28 Swiss tourists on board