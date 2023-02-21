Assam: Heroin worth Rs 25 cr seized in Karbi Anglong, 2 held

Guwahati: In a “biggest” drug haul in Assam, over 4 kg of heroin was seized in Karbi Anglong district and two people were apprehended, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Monday.

The value of contraband in the international market is estimated to be over Rs 25 crore, a senior police officer said.

Hailing the Assam police, the chief minister tweeted, “In the biggest haul so far @karbianglongpol intercepted a truck coming from a neighbouring state at Khatkhati and seized 4.109 kg heroin with the help of Assam Police Dog Squad & C-20 CRPF.”

EASTMOJO PREMIUM
Help sustain honest journalism.

SUBSCRIBE HERE

According to Karbi Anglong police, the vehicle was intercepted on Sunday night after getting a tip-off.

Taking to Twitter, Karbi Anglong police said, “A truck was intercepted and our sniffer warrior “Danny” of Assam Police Dog Squad, sniffed out 4.109 kg of suspected heroin.

Two persons have been apprehended in this connection, police said.

Also read | Assam: AAI employees learn to relax and de-stress from routine work

Trending Stories

Latest Stories

Leave a comment

Leave a comment