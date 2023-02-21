GUWAHATI: For the employees of the Airports Authority of India (AAI) posted at Regional Headquarters, Northeast Region and LGBI Airport here, it was a time to de-stress from the intense drills and unwind from the monotony and humdrum of daily work.

Members of Brahma Kumaris conducted a stress management training programme for about 60 AAI employees at the AAI Community Centre on Monday.

Welcoming the guests and participants, Sanmukh Jugani, regional executive director, AAI said that stress management was vital for everyone, especially for the employees working at the airports.

“Whatever stress and workload we are borrowing through our daily office tasks, we should learn to relieve it and adopt the teaching in daily life. I believe that the training session will be a learning experience for all,” Jugani said.

During the half-day training programme, external faculty members such as sisters from Brahma Kumaris; sister Sharda and sister Sanhita, delivered lectures in two different sessions on the significance of a stress-free working environment and the importance of meditation in life.

In the first session, the beginning, definition and effects of stress were discussed through practical examples.

Topics such as “What are the root causes of stress”, “How stress hampers our daily working style” and “Stress-triggered deformity in the human body”, et al, were widely discussed during the programme along with the measures to control and reduce it.

The concluding session focused on “Rajyoga-Yoga a way of life” where sister Sharda defined the human body as a vehicle that has a driver who needs to be taken care of.

“But today we have left it unnoticed resulting in different distortions of our body. But yoga sessions with meditation and concentration can heal the abnormity,” she said.

Welcoming the participants, Gian Batra, general manager, of human resources, AAI, said that it is the need of our employees to be stress-free and live a healthy life.

“Awareness for a healthy body, soul and peace of mind is equally important for daily working individuals and we take care of our employees through these sessions. Sisters from Brahma Kumaris are here to teach us about stress management from which we should benefit, he said.

The vote of thanks was delivered by A.K Sharma, general manager, engineering-civil, wherein he thanked all the participants, organisers and guests on the occasion for a successful training programme.

