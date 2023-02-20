Bhimashankar Jyotirlinga' located in Assam's Kamrup: Himanta

Guwahati: Days after a controversy over Assam government claims about the existence of Bhimashankar Jyotirling in the state, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday asserted that the mythological site is situated in ancient Kamrup in Assam.

During a visit to the Bhimashankar Dham Jyotirlinga Temple at Pamohi in Guwahati, Sarma said the advent of Bhimashankar Jyotirlinga took place in Kamrup Pradesh as per the Shiva Puran.

“The puran’ has descriptions of Dakini hill, Kamrup and the king of Kamrup. It is clearly written in the Shiv Puran’ that Bhimashankar Jyotirlinga’ is in Kamrup.

” This is our belief… Maharashtra may have its beliefs. Other places in India also have their beliefs regarding Lord Shiva,” he told reporters here.

A controversy had recently erupted with leaders from Maharashtra cutting across political lines objecting to an Assam government advertisement with the claims.

Traditionally, the Shiva temple at Bhimashankar near Pune is considered to be the sixth of the 12 Jyotirlingas’ in the country.

According to Hindu mythology, the places from where Lord Shiva emerged are known as ‘Jyotirlingas’.

“There is no need for any controversy. Lord Shiva is everywhere in India and this shows the strength of the Indian Sanatani’ culture. This Bhimashankar temple has been here for thousands of years ” Sarma said.

The CM also said according to him, the Shiv Sena’s Uddhav Thackeray faction lost its symbol as a fallout of the Bhimashankar Jyotirlinga’ episode.

“I feel that is why Shiv Sena’s symbol vanished. Does anyone play politics with God? I cannot tell this scientifically, but from the point of my belief, I can say that they faced a problem the very next day,” Sarma said.

The Election Commission had on Friday recognised Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led faction as the real Shiv Sena, and ordered allocation of the ‘bow and arrow’ poll symbol to it, delivering a big blow to Uddhav, whose father Bal Thackeray founded the outfit in 1966.

