Engage in creative translations that usher freedom: author Mitra Phukan

GUWAHATI: Renowned writer, translator, and columnist Mitra Phukan urged students to engage at least once in creative translations that usher freedom and responsibility.

Speaking as the resource person at an engaging literary session at the NKC auditorium of the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM), Phukan stated that writing to her was like catharsis, an expression, a reflection of what she sees and upon reflecting on her works, wherein she finds peace.

She compared creativity to a slog, stating that when Michelangelo was chiselling, it was a slog, but what turned later as a result is rather a history.

“It’s not merely writing that has creativity in it; the immense revisions have creativity too for it to bloom into such amazing pieces of work. Editing, too, is a result of creativity,” she said.

The interactive ‘Meet the Author’ session was organised by the Literary Forum of the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM), in association with the Department of English and the Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) of USTM on Friday.

The session was adorned with some beautiful self-composed poems in Assamese and English by student poets of the department.

The author also read out a piece of her favourite character from her work, “A Full Night’s Thievery”.

This session was an exposure for every student with a first-hand experience and interaction with the guest author and a better understanding of what goes into writing a short story or a novel and how to build the bridge between the inner and the outside world.

Earlier, the session began with the felicitation of the guest, followed by a beautiful chorus presented by the students.

After the welcome address delivered by Dr Mitali Goswami, head of the department of English, a lively discussion on the art of writing was held. It was moderated by Dr Sukanya Kashyap and Arkupal Ra Acharya.

The session closed with a vote of thanks delivered by Dr Kabita Ghosh.

