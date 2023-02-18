Assam: Can't allow govt to run away from responsibility, says Cong on Adani row

Guwahati: Demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) investigation into the stock manipulation and accounting fraud allegations against the firms of billionaire Gautam Adani, the Congress said it cannot allow the government to run away from responsibility.

Addressing a press conference at Goalpara Press Club, Congress national spokesperson Ranjeet Ranjan said the people have the right to know how one industrial group can allegedly monopolise the assets of the country.

“As a responsible opposition, the Congress is concerned about the alleged loot of public exchequer to fund crony capitalists. We cannot allow the government to run away from its responsibility,” said Ranjan, a Rajya Sabha MP.

“The people of India want to know how one group with doubtful credentials and alleged links with shell companies is monopolising the assets of India, but all the government agencies are either missing from the action or facilitating that very process,” she alleged.

The Congress is not against any particular person but it is against the government-sponsored private monopolies as those are against public interests, she said.

Ranjan also asked why the government was not forming a JPC on the Adani issue even though it has an overwhelming majority in both Houses of Parliament.

