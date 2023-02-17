Assam: Prime accused in Ranjit Bora murder case escapes police custody

GUWAHATI: The prime accused in the murder case of Purabi Dairy distributor Ranjit Bora, Shah Alam Talukdar, also known as Jitu Talukdar, escaped police custody in the early hours of Thursday.

“Despite ongoing raids in certain locations, we have not yet been able to locate him,” a senior police official said.

Following his arrest from the Satgaon area on February 4, Talukdar was initially detained at the Dispur police station. Later on, he was transferred to the Satgaon police station for further investigation.

Talukdar, the son of Abdul Karim Talukdar, is the owner of Exel School located in the Panjabari area. He is a permanent resident of Dampur village under the Hajo police station in the Kamrup district.

He has been residing in a rented accommodation at House No. 66 in Amritpur under the Satgaon police station in Guwahati for the past 10 years.

According to the official, Shah Alam Talukdar was taken to the house of Bhupen Das in Botahghuli to recover the 9mm pistol that was allegedly used in the crime. In his confessional statement, Talukdar admitted to hiding the pistol in the house. However, in the early hours of Thursday, while still wearing handcuffs, he managed to escape from police custody.

On February 10, while in police custody at Dispur police station, Talukdar made an attempt to die by suicide. However, the injury was minor, and he was quickly rushed for a medical examination. “Talukdar’s suicide ploy was just a drama, as he is a dreaded killer,” the police official stated.

On February 6, the Dispur Police obtained custody of Talukdar for seven days. He was considered the mastermind behind the murder of Guwahati-based businessman Bora, which was carried out in front of ICICI Bank in Panjabari on November 21, 2022.

On February 5, various facts regarding Talukdar’s past criminal activities came to light. He was part of a six-member gang that had planned and executed the murder of Bora.

Reports suggest that Talukdar had illegally occupied a building belonging to an elderly couple for running his school, Excel Academy, in Panjabari.

On November 21, 2022, two bike-borne assailants shot and killed Purabi Dairy distributor Bora while he was on his way to deposit Rs 2.45 lakh in ICCI Bank in Panjabari.

Talukdar was in the back seat of the bike and fired at Bora, while Sujjal Ali, another accused, rode the black Hero Glamour bike used in the crime.

