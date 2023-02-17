Assam: Contraband worth Rs 50L seized, drug peddler held in Rangia

Rangia (Assam): A suspected drug peddler was arrested and contraband worth over Rs 50 lakh was recovered from him in Assam’s Kamrup district on Friday, a police officer said.
The arrest was made during a joint operation by Rangia Police and law enforcers from neighbouring Nalbari, based on specific information, he added.
Rangia Police Station officer-in-charge Bhaskar Malla Patowary said 81 gm of contraband drugs, packed in seven soap cases, was recovered from the suspect.
Several ATM cards and Rs 13.50 lakh in cash were also recovered from the person, who is also allegedly involved in human trafficking cases, he added.
“The accused has a history of involvement in various crimes and had been arrested earlier also,” the OC said.
