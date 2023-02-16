New chief justice of Gauhati HC sworn in

Guwahati: Justice Sandeep Mehta was on Wednesday sworn in as the new chief justice of Gauhati High Court by Assam Governor Jagadish Mukhi.
The brief swearing-in function was held at Durbar Hall of the Raj Bhavan in the presence of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, several high court judges and senior officials of the state government.
Sixty-year-old Mehta had served as a judge in the Rajasthan High Court from 2011, before his appointment as the chief justice of Gauhati High Court.
Justice Mehta succeeds Chief Justice R M Chhaya who retired on January 11.
The Gauhati High Court is the principal seat catering to the states of Assam, Nagaland, Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh.
