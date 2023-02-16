Assam DGP asks police officers to focus on long-pending cases

Guwahati: Assam Director General of Police G P Singh on Wednesday asked senior police officers to focus on long-pending cases and work on improving conviction rates, a statement said.

He reviewed the district-wise crime situation with senior officials, during which matters related to registration, disposal and pendency of cases, crime rates, as well as conviction rates, were analysed, it said.

The DGP directed the officials to focus on cases pending for long and improve conviction rates by assisting public prosecutors in conducting trials and ensuring the timely production of witnesses.

He instructed the officials to effectively use scientific aids for investigation and digitalise police station records.

The top police officer asked the districts to also work on missing reports, and take the assistance of Village Defence Parties (VDPs) to gather information about crime in rural areas.

Such review meetings will be conducted every month at the state and district levels and under-performing districts will have to explain the reasons for it, the DGP said.

