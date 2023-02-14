Five arrested for torturing minor in Assam
Hailakandi: Five persons have been arrested for allegedly torturing a minor in Assam’s Hailakandi district, police said on Tuesday.

A video showing a minor being assaulted by a group of people for allegedly committing a theft had gone viral on social media following which the police arrested five people from Jhalnacherra village, Hailakandi, Superintendent of Police, Nabaneet Mahanta told reporters.

The police registered the case and arrested five people, including the person who recorded the incident on his mobile phone, the SP said.

