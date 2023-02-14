Assam: Drugs worth Rs 3 cr seized, one arrested in Bokajan

Diphu: Morphine worth over Rs 3 crore was seized and one person arrested in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district, police said on Tuesday.

Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of Assam Police and the CRPF conducted a vehicle search in Dilai Tiniali in Bokajan area and intercepted a vehicle coming from Dimapur in neighbouring Nagaland.

While searching the vehicle, the security personnel found 1 kg of morphine from it and arrested the driver, who hails from West Bengal, Bokajan Sub-divisional Police Officer John Das said.

