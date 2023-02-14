Assam: 3 killed, 7 injured in clash between two families in Barpeta

Barpeta: At least three people, including a father-son duo and a 70-year-old woman, were killed and seven others injured in a clash between two families over the construction of a house under PMAY in Assam’s Barpeta district, police said.

The incident took place in Kalbari area of Sarbhog when one family that got a house sanctioned under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Gramin) was bringing bricks from a riverbank and another family prevented them, a police officer said.

When a father-son duo related to the PMAY beneficiary family intervened on their behalf, the other family attacked them with sharp weapons, killing the 57-year-old man and his 26-year-old son on the spot.

In a retaliatory action, the aggrieved family members of the deceased attacked the other family and set their house on fire, charring to death a 70-year-old woman, he said.

Seven others were injured in the attack and subsequent fire incident, the officer said.

Barpeta Superintendent of Police Amitava Sinha reached the spot and a large contingent of police force was deployed in the area to prevent any further violence.

The injured were undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital, while the bodies were sent to Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed Medical College and Hospital (FAAMCH) in Barpeta for post-mortem examination.

