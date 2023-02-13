Guwahati: Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati has recently completed the transfer of technology (ToT) of a Novel Free-Space Optical Communication System to Nav Wireless Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

The advanced communication system uses wavefront modulated light beams for wireless error-free data transmission through free space rather than through optical fibre.

The technology has been developed by Prof. Bosanta Ranjan Boruah, Department of Physics, IIT Guwahati, and Dr Santanu Konwar, Assistant Professor, Department of Physics, Abhayapuri College, Assam. It is worth mentioning that the technology has been granted with US patent 10,673,525 dated 02 June 2020, Japanese patent JP, 6998868 dated 23 Dec 2021, and Korean patent 10-2483858 dated December 28, 2022.

Speaking about the technology transfer, Prof. Bosanta Ranjan Boruah, Department of Physics, IIT Guwahati, said, “Free space optical communication is likely to play a crucial role in the coming days both in case of indoor applications and outdoor especially in the defence sector. We will be looking forward to meeting the challenges as our technology is adapted to serve society.”

The research team has experimentally demonstrated the distortion-free transmission of text messages and images in laboratory environments even in the presence of turbulence and also outside the laboratory. The communication system can thus be used for high-speed and secured communication between two remote sites in the line of sight with virtually no possibility of any unauthorised interception.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Hardik Soni CTO & Co-Founder, Nav wireless Technologies Pvt. Ltd. said, “NavTech is the pioneer and leading technology company in India doing research on Optical Wireless technologies – LiFi | FSO, developing applications, and manufacturing LiFi & FSO products & solutions. We are glad to join hands with one of India’s premier technology institutions for further development of Optical Wireless technology.”

