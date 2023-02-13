Guwahati: The 18th edition of the Captain Jintu Gogoi Vir Chakra Memorial Football tournament is set to begin with a grand inaugural ceremony on February 15, 2023, at Nehru Maidan in Duliajan.

The event promises to bring together the best football teams from the eight Northeastern states, displaying exceptional talent and fierce competition.

The Captain Jintu Gogoi Vir Chakra Memorial Football tournament is being organized by the Indian Army‘s Spear Corps Division and Oil India Limited. This event is held in tribute to the Kargil Martyrs and Assam’s ‘Bir Chilarai,’ Captain Jintu Gogoi, Vir Chakra. The tournament is scheduled to take place from February 15 to February 22, 2023.

The tournament promises to be a thrilling experience for football fans of all ages. With several exciting matches on the schedule, spectators can expect high-quality matches with nail-biting moments, and an electrifying atmosphere as the teams compete on the pitch.

The Captain Jintu Gogoi Vir Chakra Memorial Football Tournament is set to feature 24 teams, each composed of 11 players. The tournament will take place at various locations including Duliajan, Dibrugarh, Tinsukia, and Digboi, giving football fans ample opportunities to witness top-level football. The final match is scheduled for February 22, 2023, and is expected to provide a thrilling conclusion to the tournament.

Over the years, this tournament has become a much-anticipated event in the sporting calendar, attracting some of the best amateur and semi-professional football teams from the region. The excitement among the public is palpable, as they eagerly await to see what this year’s tournament has in store.

The tournament will also include a range of off-pitch activities and entertainment programs like Bhangra dance, Mallakhamba, Kalaripayattu, Khukri dance, Jazz- pipe band performance by Army Artists with Bihu & Tangsa cultural display by civil professionals including Skydiving by commandos, stunts by helicopters and a fireworks display.The Rajput battalion located in Joypur is organising this grand event in Duliajan.

The tournament will be graced by the presence of many eminent personalities of the state & of the army. In addition to the sporting spectacle, the 18th Edition of the Captain Jintu Gogoi Vir Chakra Memorial Football Tournament will also provide an opportunity for football fans to come together and celebrate their shared love of the game.

About Captain Jintu Gogoi:

Captain Jintu Gogoi Vir Chakra was an Officer of the 17 Garhwal Rifles, an infantry regiment of the Indian Army. The braveheart of Assam showed raw courage and utmost loyalty when he made the supreme sacrifice for the nation in 1999 during Kargil War (Operation Vijay). He posthumously received the Vir Chakra, India’s third-highest wartime military decoration. The brave son of Assam was also awarded the state’s highest bravery award of ‘Bir Chilarai’ in 2008.

