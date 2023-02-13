Guwahati: An earthquake of 3.2 magnitude hit central Assam on Monday, an official bulletin said.

The quake was recorded at 11.57 am, epicentred at Hojai in Nagaon district on southern bank of Brahmaputra, at a depth of 10 km, the National Center for Seismology said.

On Sunday afternoon, an earthquake of 4 magnitude struck the same area in Nagaon district.

The precise epicentre of Monday’s earthquake is around 180 km east from Guwahati, near Hojai town.

People in the neighbouring West Karbi Anglong, Karbi Anglong, Golaghat, Dima Hasao and Morigaon districts also felt the jolt. Sonitpur on the northern bank of Brahmaputra too felt the tremor.

The earthquake could be felt in some areas in south-western part of Nagaland.

There was no immediate report of any injury to anyone or damage to any property.

The northeastern region is in the high seismic zone, making earthquakes frequently hit the region.

