New Delhi: Four BJP leaders and former Supreme Court judge S Abdul Nazeer, who was part of the Constitution bench that upheld the archaeological report on Ayodhya, were among six new faces appointed as governors on Sunday.
According to a Rashtrapati Bhavan communique, leader of the opposition in Rajasthan and senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader Gulab Chand Kataria has been appointed Governor of Assam.
On Gulab Chand Kataria being appointed as the new Governor of Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to Twitter to congratulate Kataria. “Heartiest congratulations to Shri Gulab Chand Kataria Ji on being appointed as Honorable Governor of Assam. Your vast experience in public service will surely benefit Assam immensely. Looking forward to working with you to take our journey of progress further,” he said.
Kataria served as the home minister of Rajasthan from 2004 to 2008 and again from 2014 to 2018. He also served as education minister of the Rajasthan government between 1993 to 1998.
Meanwhile, Lt Gen KT Patnaik (Retd ) has been appointed Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, while BJP leader Lakshman Acharya has also been appointed Governor of Sikkim.
Retired Supreme Court judge Nazeer was appointed governor of Andhra Pradesh.
The resignations of Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh R K Mathur have been accepted by President Droupadi Murmu. Koshyari was replaced by Jharkhand Governor Ramesh Bais, while Mathur’s place was given to Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig B D Mishra (Retd).
