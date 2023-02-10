Assam Cabinet amends policy to attract global investment

Guwahati: The Assam government has approved amendments to an existing policy to attract global investment through customised incentives for implementation of mega projects in the state.

The state Cabinet at a meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday evening, cleared the Assam Industrial and Investment Policy (Amendment), 2023 for the purpose.

At the weekly #AssamCabinet, we took several decisions pertaining to bolstering district-level healthcare, cancer care, reimbursement to Govt employees for Covid treatment, continuity in services of Sc & Math Facilitators, new policy for attracting investments, etc. pic.twitter.com/k5tmIGrLUC — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) February 9, 2023

Sharing details of the Cabinet decisions on Twitter, Sarma said the proposed amendment will offer customised incentives for implementation of mega projects, which will have an initial investment of Rs 100 crore and 200 permanent employments with all non-skilled/ grade 3 and 4 employees to be from within the state.

The features of the amended policy will include capital investment/ production linked subsidy, subsidy on power tariff, land, stamp duty reimbursement etc.

There will also be an empowered committee, chaired by the industries and commerce minister, under the provisions of the amended policy.

In other decisions by the Cabinet, The Assam factories (Amendment) Rules, 2023′ was approved in view of certain omissions and errors in the existing provisions, the CM’s Tweet said.

“Recent spike in factory accidents in tea and various other factories also warranted such changes,” he added.

Approval for Power Purchase Subsidy of Rs 150 crore to Assam Power Distribution Company Ltd (APDCL) for easing the burden on consumers was also given by the Cabinet.

This will allow APDCL to mitigate the revenue gap claimed in the tariff petition and avoid a hike in retail tariff for fiscal 2022-23.

The Cabinet also approved new service rules for persons appointed in the technical wing of the Panchayat and Rural Development department.

Approval to the World Bank-funded Assam State Secondary healthcare Initiative for Service delivery Transformation (ASSIST)’ project for Rs 2,529.17 crore to improve district-level healthcare services was given by the Cabinet.

Specific activities to be included under it are construction of new 100-200 bed district hospitals in 10 districts, improving the functionality of existing healthcare infrastructure of 25 district hospitals, strengthening hospital management cadre and improving nursing and para-medical education systems, among others.

It also okayed the reimbursement of medical expenditure incurred by government service holders/ pensioners/ dependent family members for COVID-19 treatment in non-empanelled private hospitals.

Approval for Rs 150 crore to Assam Cancer Care Foundation to expedite the construction of three cancer care hospitals at SCI (state cancer institute) Guwahati, Diphu and Silchar was also given.



