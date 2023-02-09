Tinsukia. In a major blow to the banned outfit ULFA (I), police foiled a kidnapping bid by gunning down a field commander of the outfit during an encounter at Malugaon in Assam’s Tinsukia district on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.

The deceased cadre has been identified as Uttam Lahon alias Udoy Asom, who hailed from Sonari in Charaideo district.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Abhijit Gurav, Superintendent of Tinsukia police, said, “Based on a specific input about the presence of a group of 7 to 9 ULFA (I) cadres at an undisclosed location under Margherita and Lekhapani police station area over the past one week, an operation was launched late night on Wednesday. During the operation, one cadre was killed in an encounter.”

“The members of the banned outfit were planning to kidnap one influential businessman from Tinsukia and target Director General of Assam Police G P Singh and Inspector General Of Assam Police (NER) Jitmol Doley,” he said, adding “They had prepared a blueprint for setting up an IED bomb, besides launching a grenade attack.”

Security forces have recovered one rifle, a pistol, two grenades, IED material, one backpack with a blanket and medicine, among others.

The police official said, “Taking the advantage of darkness, the other suspected cadres have fled into nearby jungles.”

A joint team of police and army has launched a search operation and the surrounding area has been cordoned off as the operation continues,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also read | Assam child marriage crackdown: Securing future of child brides vital, say experts

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









