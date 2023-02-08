Silchar: Police arrested three persons, including a woman, in southern Assam’s Hailakandi district on Tuesday night for allegedly brutally torturing a suspected thief by tying him to a tree, shaving his head and urinating on him.

As per reports, several videos surfaced on social media on Tuesday showing a man identified as Najmul (of Joykrishnapur, Mohammedpur in Hailakandi district) torturing the suspected thief brutally, hitting him with an object, tying him up with a tree, shaving off his head and later urinating on him. Other people (apart from Najmul) can also be heard in the videos available with EastMojo.

A source said Najmul and a few others found the youth (suspected thief, a resident of Amtola in Hailakandi district) in Joykrishnapur, about 24km from Hailakandi town, around 7 am on Monday and tortured him after suspecting him of being involved in a theft. The youth, who was going to Mamadpur (Hailakandi district) before being found by the attackers, was hit multiple times with a rod and later tied to a tree. Najmul shaved off his head and urinated on him. Videos of the chain of incidents (when the youth was being tortured) were recorded and circulated on social media following which the videos went viral.

Prime accused Nijam Uddin Barbhuiya

The suspected thief, Biraj Paul, lodged an FIR at the Abdullapur police outpost (which comes under the purview of Lala police station) regarding the matter after which a probe was initiated. As per the complainant, the attackers, besides assaulting him brutally, took away his mobile phone and Rs. 20,000 in cash from him.

Sources said Assam director general of police G. P. Singh ordered the Hailakandi superintendent of police to take immediate action and arrest all the perpetrators after the video went viral following which police swung into action and apprehended the prime accused along with two others on Tuesday night.

Eklas Uddin Barbhuiya and Salma Begum Barbhuiya, the other two accused of torturing Biraj Paul

Abdullapur police outpost’s in-charge Biplab Nath said a case under sections of the Indian Penal Code had been registered on Tuesday and a manhunt launched (after the FIR was lodged). Three persons – Nizam Uddin Barbhuiya (alias Najmul), Eklas Uddin Barbhuiya and Salma Begum Barbhuiya – were arrested in this connection, Biplab Nath said.

Lala police station’s officer in charge A Basumatary said a probe was on to nab every culprit involved in the crime. The youth, who was tortured, was sent to a local hospital for medical treatment and his condition is stable. Hopefully, all those involved in the incident will be in the police net very soon, Basumatary said.

Hailakandi superintendent of police N. Mahanta confirmed to reporters about the arrest of the three persons regarding the incident. He added that as per police records, Nijam Uddin Barbhuiya was arrested multiple times in the past for smuggling banned substances.

