Guwahati: The police arrested three persons of the same family for allegedly killing two minors recently in Assam’s Bongaigaon district, an officer said on Wednesday.
A complaint was lodged by one Abdul Bashir Ahmed alleging that his 16-year-old niece and 14-year-old nephew were killed on the intervening night of February 1st and 2nd.
The police launched an investigation and first arrested the elder cousin of the two deceased persons on Tuesday.
The police claimed that the arrested person, identified as Abu Sufian Ahmed, had confessed to the killing following which the crime scene was recreated and the weapon used in the killing recovered.
Subsequently, two others of the same family, identified as Mosheeda Khatun and Majnu Sk, were arrested.
EASTMOJO PREMIUM
Help sustain honest journalism.
The accused killed the male victim first and when the female came to know about the incident, she was killed in the same manner, the police said.
The motive behind the killing appears to be a long standing land dispute between the families, the police added.
Also Read | Insurgency killed 8,000, result of ‘parallel aspirations’: Assam top cop
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Meghalaya 2023: Four injured in TMC-NPP clash in West Garo Hills
- Assam: Three arrested for killing two minors in Bongaigaon
- Garena’s Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for 8 January, 2023
- Meghalaya 2023: 60 sitting MLAs among 379 candidates file nomination
- Assam: Three arrested for torturing alleged burglar in Hailakandi
- Men don’t see mess like women do: How to make housework more equal