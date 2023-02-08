Guwahati: With the construction going on in every part of the city, a thick blanket of dust engulfed Guwahati on Tuesday afternoon.

The Air Quality Index of Guwahati was recorded to be 244 AQI, which falls in the ‘poor category’.

The Enforcement Branch of the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) conducted a drive on Monday which entailed vigorous and surprise checks at several construction sites in and around Guwahati city amid the plummeting air quality levels.

According to reports, the residuals of the different constructions, ranging from the Brahmaputra Riverfront Development construction to the construction of drains, buildings, and flyovers have been one of the main factors in the plummeting AQI in the city.

The poor Air Quality has been compared with the poor Air Quality in Delhi which dropped to 245 AQI engulfing the city in January.

