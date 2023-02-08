Assam: Chenga MLA Ashraful Hussain accused of kidnapping, harassing girl

Guwahati: Ashraful Hussain, the All India United Democratic Front MLA from Chenga, found himself in a controversy after he was accused of aiding and abetting one Ritul Ali Hussain in kidnapping a girl from Metuwakusi in July 2022.

The complainant, who lodged an FIR at the Dispur police station, alleged the accused abducted his daughter on July 19, 2022, and took her to the MLA’s government quarter in Guwahati on July 25 where they allegedly spent the night.

The victim’s father claimed Ashraful was the mastermind behind the kidnapping and even paid the accused via online transactions.

He also claimed the MLA had arranged for their departure to Dimapur in Nagaland, where she was harassed mentally and physically. The family reunited with the girl after 45 days, he said.

Despite admitting that he had harboured the duo, the AIUDF MLA maintains that he bid them adieu soon afterwards. Moreover, he has alleged a conspiracy to defame him and asserted he would retaliate with counter lawsuits.

“If someone wants to visit me, I allow them to come. They did visit me at my quarters once, but I bid them adieu soon afterwards. People usually leave my residence after meeting me, and they did likewise. If I have committed a crime, let the law take its course. If I am involved with this incident in any way, I will be punished as per provisions of the law,” said Hussain about the charges.

Hussain acknowledged that the duo visited the MLA hostel. “They visited one evening when I was not present at the MLA hostel. However, they were allowed to stay since they informed me beforehand about their arrival. They left after spending a night there, and I will also inform the police about that,” said Hussain.

BJP MLA Diganta Kalita said the victim’s father is grief-stricken because Ritul Ali Hussain has not been punished yet.

“The girl should get justice. I appeal to the Chief Minister and the DGP to investigate the matter thoroughly and ensure justice for the girl,” he said.

