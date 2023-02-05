Guwahati: The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) and the Assam public works department (PWD – buildings and national highways), have inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to build cooperation for implementation of the Assam Integrated River Basin Management Programme (AIRBMP), a World Bank-funded project undertaken by the Assam government.

The MoU was signed by ASDMA chief executive officer Gyanendra Tripathi and special commissioner and special secretary, Assam PWD (buildings and national highways) Raj Chakrabarty at the conference hall of the Assam chief secretary at Janata Bhawan in presence of chief secretary Paban Barthakur, and additional chief secretary, water resources department (WRD), Syedain Abbasi.

Notably, the MoU is a form of mutual commitment on the roles and responsibilities of both the departments in the effective implementation of AIRBMP, which aims to reduce water-related disaster risks in Assam and help the state sustainably develop its water resources.

As the project implementation unit (PIU), the state disaster management authority will be responsible for implementation of the programme component, ‘Disaster Risk Management’, which includes four sub-components such as flood shelters, early warning and dissemination system (EWDS), circle quick response team and climate resilient villages.

The state PWD (buildings and NH), through the MoU, has agreed to support ASDMA in the execution of the various civil works that would be undertaken as a part of the effective implementation of the programme activities in phase one of the project.

The Flood and River Erosion Management Agency of Assam (FREMAA), as the project management Unit (PMU), will be responsible to devise, strategise and manage the overall project implementation processes; anchor institutional strengthening and sector development activities for the programme.

Other dignitaries present at the MoU-signing ceremony included FREMAA chief executive officer Jeevan Basavaraj; secretary, state revenue and disaster management, Karuna Kumari and secretary, state revenue and disaster management, Gitanjali Bhattacharyya.

The ceremony was also attended by the principal CTI, deputy director, fire and emergency services, besides officials from the PWD, WRD and ASDMA.

