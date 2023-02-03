Assam struggles to meet national education standards, report finds

Doomdoma: A pan-India survey on higher education revealed that Assam falls below the national standard in many educational parameters.

The state, as per the survey, has only sixteen colleges for every one lakh students, compared to the national average of thirty-one colleges per one lakh students.

Additionally, the number of universities in the state is fewer compared to many other states in the country.

The survey conducted by the Ministry of Education in 2020-21 and released recently provides the status of higher education in Indian states and showed that Assam falls short in several key parameters, such as student-teacher ratio and infrastructure.

According to the report, the state has 600 colleges, including 108 private institutions, and 28 universities. This number of universities is considered insufficient when compared to the number of students in the state.

The limited number of colleges in Assam is causing students to miss opportunities for higher education, the report stated.

The report took into account various parameters, including teachers, student enrollment, programs, examination results, education finance, infrastructure, student-teacher ratio, density of institutions, and gender parity index.

According to sources in the state education department, Assam ranks higher than some states and lower than others in the survey. The ranking is attributed to several factors.

“As of 2020-21, we have 20 universities, including private and deemed institutions. This includes four government colleges, 321 provincialized colleges, 92 non-government colleges, 11 government model colleges, one government law college, and 26 non-government law colleges. The government has been providing adequate funding for the infrastructure development of these institutes and establishing new universities and colleges, as well as adding new programs to existing colleges to increase access to higher education,” an official said.

ccording to sources, many colleges in the state lack a proper educational environment, and teachers are not committed to their work. Student agitations of all kinds also disrupt the academic atmosphere in colleges.

